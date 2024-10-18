A Eulogy For Japandroids (2006-2024)

There is a new Japandroids album out today. It is called Fate And Alcohol. It is also the final Japandroids album. So now, I will give them their eulogy.

Japandroids are (were) an indie-rock duo from Vancouver. They were composed of Brian King (guitar, lead vocals) and David Prowse (drums, “whoa-oh-oh” vocals). They formed in 2006 and released four studio albums, one live record, and one compilation. In the early 2010s, I loved them intensely. I even started a podcast named after their most famous album. At some point, I transitioned to liking them. And then I shifted again, to my present “fondly remember the period when I used to care about them” status.

It’s customary in situations like these to recall the first time you saw the deceased. For me it was at South By Southwest in 2010. I was at an art gallery somewhere in Austin. Behind the building there was a makeshift stage abutted by a small bar serving free (or maybe it was severely discounted?) drinks. When I arrived, The Rural Alberta Advantage was on stage. I don’t remember any of the other bands on the bill. It’s possible the show was Canadian-themed, but that could just be my mind playing tricks on me. I was, after all, more interested in the drinks than the music.

Then Japandroids went on. They were the reason I was there. I liked their first album, Post-Nothing. And I enjoyed their American TV debut that January on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, where they whipped through my favorite song from the record, “Wet Hair.” Now, I was about to hear Brian King holler about going to France to French-kiss some French girls in person.

They were good. Not great. Not revelatory. But good. And instantly sweaty. After the second or third song, they both looked like they had played four quarters against the 1989 Detroit Pistons. King bounded about the stage while sending splatter-buzz guitar licks at the audience, and Prowse bobbed eagerly on his drum kit as he kept erratically perfect time. In my mind, I predicted that they would release exactly one more album, and that album would receive a 6.8 from Pitchfork and instantly evaporate from existence. And that would be the end of Japandroids.

Flash forward two years. I’m sent an advance promo of the second Japandroids record. It’s called Celebration Rock. I put it on and I can’t believe what I’m hearing. It sounds like the record I would make if I were in a two-person band from western Canada. They sang about hanging out with buddies like it was a revolutionary act. They wrote about romantic relationships with the fevered intensity of a mid-seventies Bruce Springsteen song. Their instruments collided into one another with the style and grace of a blackout drunk Replacements bootleg. It was like they were trying to recreate the feeling of listening to every cool part from every cool classic rock record, simultaneously, only with limited funds and limited ability.

That was the thing about Japandroids: Even when they were great, they were really just good. But they elevated “just good” to an art form. I’m not going to repeat the tired punk mythos about how “anyone can do this.” But Celebration Rock connected with a certain kind of rock fantasist because Japandroids were ordinary guys who seemed to have stumbled into brilliance. It made you think that anyone could rock this hard with the right combination of self-actualization and intoxication. Even the cover communicated this idea: These dudes didn’t look cool or exotic, they were just two bookish Canucks decked out in scarves and glasses. They were uniquely not special.

There was a misconception about Celebration Rock in the media that shaped how Japandroids were written about and contextualized forever afterward. They were looked at as a party band, because the songs were, well, celebratory. But Celebration Rock did not take place in the present tense. They were talking about their past lives. Or “Younger Us,” to quote the album’s pivotal track. King and Prowse were both 29, which is the age when your sense memory of high school and college starts to fade. Eventually, you can only remember what happened back then, but you no longer feel what it’s like to be young. Most of us react to this by pouting melodramatically about “becoming old” as our thirties loom. Japandroids reacted by making Celebration Rock, an orgasm of last-ditch adolescent sentiment preserved in amber.