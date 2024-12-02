Until recently, AC/DC had last performed live in 2016 on the Rock Or Bust Tour, but that changed with a 2023 Power Trip festival performance and then the 2024 launch of the Power Up tour. Earlier this year, the tour hit Europe and the UK, and today (December 2), the band has announced they’re bringing the trek to North America.

The shows are going down in April and May 2025 and will hit Minneapolis, Arlington, Pasadena, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Detroit, Foxborough, Pittsburgh, Landover, Tampa, Nashville, Chicago, and Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale starting December 6 at noon local time, here.

AC/DC‘s lineup will feature Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bass player Chris Chaney. These new tour dates come after Johnson had retired from performing with the band in 2016, due to a risk of hearing loss. However, he returned to the stage with AC/DC at the Power Trip festival in 2023 and has been performing on the Power Up tour this year.

Find the list of tour dates below.