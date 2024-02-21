AC/DC is celebrating a very special milestone. Last December marked 50 years since the band’s first show — which took place on December 31, 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. More than 50 years later, AC/DC has gained millions of fans and pulled in record-breaking album sales. To celebrate 50 years of legendary performances, and being one of the world’s biggest rock bands, AC/DC is reissuing nine of their classic albums on special gold vinyl.

The albums include Back In Black — which is the best-selling album of all time by a band—. Highway To Hell — which marked the band’s breakthrough album in the US —, The Razors Edge, Powerage, For Those About To Rock (We Salute You), High Voltage, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Who Made Who — AC/DC, and their 1991 Live album.

Each of the new editions of the album comes with a special 12 x 12 print featuring album-specific artwork, all of the works being suitable for framing. In addition to the band’s aforementioned nine classic albums, a press release teases additional drops arriving this year.

In the meantime, you can see a sneak peek of the vinyl editions below.

The AC/DC Gold Vinyl series is out 3/15 via Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings. Find more information here.