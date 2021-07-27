Fans of Adrianne Lenker’s bridling hoarseness will likely find something to love in Ada Lea’s voice. The two share a vocal tone, along with the same initials, but diverge when it comes to melodies, as Lea’s cyclical first single “Damn” exhibited. Now, she’s back with more new music, the reeling “Damn” and an album announcement. One Hand On The Steering Wheel The Other Sewing A Garden will be out at the end of September via Saddle Creek.

Both “Hurt” and “Damn” are fitting artifacts during a year where most of us are still reeling from the pandemic, isolation, and the impact of those on our relationships. Ada Lea (real name Alexandra Levy) said “Hurt” was an attempt to communicate in the “simplest terms,” and it gets to the root of that pain immediately. “Damn” is different — it’s a song of epic proportions, building on itself with the layers of irritation until it hits a jolt of real catharsis. If these songs are examples of what the rest of her lengthy-titled record will be like, then I’m really looking forward to hearing more. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Damn”

2. “Can’t Stop Me From Dying”

3. “Oranges”

4. “Partner”

5. “Saltspring”

6. “And My Newness Spoke To Your Newness And It Was A Thing Of Endless”

7. “My Love 4 U Is Real”

8. “Backyard”

9. “Writer In NY”

10. “Violence”

11. “Hurt”

One Hand On The Steering Wheel The Other Sewing A Garden is out 9/24 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.