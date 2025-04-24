Addison Rae Dances For Haim At The Band’s Album Announcement Show

Haim played their first show in nearly two years on Wednesday. The group performed a 14-song set at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, California, and shared that they have a new album, I Quit, coming out on June 20. Expect an official announcement later this “fun week.”

Haim brought out burgeoning pop star Addison Rae at the concert for the live debut of “Blood On The Streets.” Rolling Stone reports that “Rae didn’t join on the vocals; she just danced around as Haim sang.” The “Headphones On” singer also filmed a TikTok with Danielle, Alana, and Este, who are wearing shirts bearing the cover artwork for Rae’s “first and last album,” Addison.

In a recent interview with i-d, Alana said I Quit is the “the closest we’ve ever gotten to how we wanted to sound.” She continued, “Coming into this album, it feels like all three of us are really in tune with what we want, and we’re not f*cking afraid to say like — I’m sorry, now I’m two beers in — if I want to f*ck somebody, I’ll f*ck in the way that I want to. I’m not gonna feel judged by it. If I wanna go on dates, if I wanna do whatever… Do whatever feels good to you.”

You can watch concert footage of Rae with Haim here.