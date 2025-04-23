With her slew of recent singles, underwear enthusiast Addison Rae has clearly been working her way towards a debut album. Now, that’s confirmed: Today, Rae announced Addison, set for release on June 6.

Listings on Rae’s online store refer to the project as “the first & last album by Addison Rae.” An Apple Music listing notes the project will have 12 tracks, including “Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine,” “High Fashion,” and “Headphones On,” while the rest don’t have confirmed titles.

As far as the “last album” bit, that might refer to Rae’s potential desire for rebranding. In a new Elle feature, Rae said, “I feel like I’ve surpassed Addison Rae. It’s just Addison now.”

Rae also said of her artistic background, “Growing up as a dancer was such a natural transition into that sound. I was interested in how that music made you feel, and how it made your body move. I think music is mind control — it opens up this portal of energy.”

She also said more generally, “I have the luxury now to say no to things I’m not interested in, or that don’t feel like me or aren’t reflective of who I am. It’s still a job, at the end of the day. Everybody is trying to survive — I’m trying to survive and live here and do all these things that I love — but I definitely have become more intentional, because I do think saying no to things opens up a door for a much better yes.”