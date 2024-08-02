Aerosmith "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" - New York
Getty Image
Indie

Aerosmith Is Retiring From Touring Due To Steven Tyler’s Vocal Injury

Aerosmith has ended its farewell tour early after lead single Steven Tyler suffered a vocal injury. The Peace Out Farewell Tour was initially rescheduled after Tyler’s injury, which included a fractured larynx, at the outset of the tour, but after unveiling the new dates to begin in September, it turns out that Tyler’s recovery was more complicated than they originally thought it’d be.

In a statement, the band wrote:

It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.

The announcement ends a near 55-year run — most of it with the same members — that included four Grammy Awards, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the record for the most total RIAA certifications by an American group. They’ve made rock history and it seemed for a while like they’d be around forever, but all good things, it seems, eventually do come to an end.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors