Aerosmith unveiled their rescheduled North American dates for the return of their farewell Peace Out tour. Those who had previously purchased tickets will still be able to use them. For those who didn’t buy tickets yet for the tour, they will go back on sale on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

The Black Crowes will be joining them on the road for most of the dates. There will also be a one-night-only performance from Teddy Swims when the tour kicks off in Pittsburgh this September.

Additional information about Aerosmith’s shows can be found here.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.