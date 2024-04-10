Aerosmith unveiled their rescheduled North American dates for the return of their farewell Peace Out tour. Those who had previously purchased tickets will still be able to use them. For those who didn’t buy tickets yet for the tour, they will go back on sale on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
The Black Crowes will be joining them on the road for most of the dates. There will also be a one-night-only performance from Teddy Swims when the tour kicks off in Pittsburgh this September.
Additional information about Aerosmith’s shows can be found here.
Check out the complete list of tour dates below.
Aerosmith 2024 Tour Dates: Peace Out
09/20/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^
09/23/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
09/26/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *
09/29/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *
10/02/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *
10/05/2024 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena *
10/08/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena *
10/11/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
10/14/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
10/17/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *
10/20/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
10/31/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
11/03/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center *
11/06/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
11/09/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
11/12/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *
11/15/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *
11/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
11/21/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
11/24/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
11/27/2024 — Salt Lake City @ Delta Center *
11/30/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
12/04/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *
12/07/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *
12/28/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
12/31/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
01/04/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
01/07/2025 — Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena *
01/10/2025 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
01/13/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *
01/16/2025 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *
01/19/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
01/22/2025 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
01/25/2025 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
02/11/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center *
02/14/2025 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
02/17/2025 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *
02/20/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
02/23/2025 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
02/26/2025 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *
^ with Teddy Swims
* with The Black Crowes