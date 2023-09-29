Earlier this month, Aerosmith postponed six concert dates from their Peace Out Tour due to Steven Tyler’s vocal cord damage. The dates were rescheduled for next year. However, now they’ve announced that the whole tour is postponed, and the new dates are to be announced soon.
A statement explains (as Stereogum notes) that the vocal injury is “more serious than initially thought” and Tyler says he is “heartbroken.” Read the full statement below:
“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.
He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.
As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.
‘I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!’ – Love, Steven
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.”