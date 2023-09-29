Earlier this month, Aerosmith postponed six concert dates from their Peace Out Tour due to Steven Tyler’s vocal cord damage. The dates were rescheduled for next year. However, now they’ve announced that the whole tour is postponed, and the new dates are to be announced soon.

A statement explains (as Stereogum notes) that the vocal injury is “more serious than initially thought” and Tyler says he is “heartbroken.” Read the full statement below: