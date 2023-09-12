Aerosmith have sadly postponed part of their Peace Out… Farewell Tour, as Steven Tyler recently revealed that he has suffered an injury to his vocal cords. While the band kicked off their shows in Philadelphia on September 2 and only got three dates in, they were also supposed to play a show tonight in Toronto.

Their next show is now not until October 11 in Tampa.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler shared in a Twitter statement.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding,” he added. “We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you… pic.twitter.com/bDT8tqmEcP — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) September 11, 2023

Six upcoming tour dates have been affected by the postponement, including Detroit, Chicago, and more. The shows will now take place in early 2024. Thankfully, all tickets that were originally purchased will be valid for the new dates. Refunds for those who can no longer attend are available through where they were purchased.

View Aerosmith’s full statement above, and continue scrolling to view the new rescheduled dates.

01/29/24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/14/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/17/24 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/21/24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/26/24 — Raleigh. NC @ PNC Arena

02/29/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse