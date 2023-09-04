Here Is Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out… Farewell Tour’ Setlist

In May 2022, Aerosmith canceled its Las Vegas residency due to Steven Tyler voluntarily entering rehab. By the end of the year, Tyler was named in a lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in the 1970s. This April, the Aerosmith lead singer filed a denial in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

With all that going on, Aerosmith is still staging its Peace Out: The Farewell Tour. The band announced its final trek with a movie trailer-like video, which can be watched above. There was an accompanying news release from Live Nation, stating, “After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans… it’s time for one last go.”

The Peace Out: Farewell Tour began on Saturday, September 2 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The next stop will be PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 6. See all of the dates between then and the grand finale on January 26, 2024 here.

According to setlist.fm, Aerosmith took the stage in Philly at 9 p.m. local time and delivered an 18-song set, including an encore of all-time classic tracks “Dream On” and “Walk This Way.” See the full setlist below.

1. “Back In The Saddle”

2. “Love In An Elevator”

3. “Cryin'”

4. “Janie’s Got A Gun”

5. “Adam’s Apple”

6. “Livin’ On The Edge”

7. “No More No More”

8. “Rag Doll”

9. “Hangman Jury”

10.”Seasons Of Wither”

11. “Movin’ Out”

12. “Stop Messin’ Around” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

13. “Rats In The Cellar”

14. “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”

15. “Sweet Emotion”

16. “Toys In The Attic”

17. “Dream On” (encore)

18. “Walk This Way” (encore)