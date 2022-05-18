Last night, two out of three of the HAIM sisters appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. While Danielle was out sick, Este and Alana were there to discuss their career in music. “I think the thing that was the most mind-blowing about being on Roc Nation is that when we would be in a huge crowd of people, Jay-Z and Beyoncé would pick us out of a crowd and hug us, which was a very crazy experience,” Alana said.

“There was one moment I’ll never forget,” she added. “We were at the Grammys. Danielle had a little piece of lint on her jacket and Beyoncé picked it off for her and was like, ‘I got you.’ And I was like, ‘Beyoncé! I’m crying! What’s happening?’”

This would be a special experience for anyone, but especially for HAIM; the trio covered Beyoncé’s song “XO” back in 2014. “That song is a masterpiece. We’re the biggest Beyoncé fans,” Alana said. “I love her so much. She is obviously an idol of ours. I don’t know if she had a reaction to [the cover], but that was one of our favorite covers we’ve ever played.”

Watch a clip of the sisters on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen above.