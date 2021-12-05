Haim The Chanukah Song
Haim Lovingly Updated ‘The Chanukah Song’ For 2021 And Dedicated It To Adam Sandler

While artists like Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have made their love for Hanukkah known many times over with the “Hanukkah Sessions” covers, it wasn’t until this weekend that Haim sisters got into the action in a big way. Yes, Haim has been in the spotlight more for on camera roles in Licorice Pizza lately, so perhaps they thought it was time to remind people of their musical chops. Either way, the sisters took to social media on Friday to deliver what is hands down one of the best updates to “The Chanukah Song” by Adam Sandler, a classic SNL sketch that has lived in infamy since.

The sisterly trio wasted no time embodying the spirit of the song by adapting some of the lyrics to fit into a very 2021 mindset. Timothy Chalamet gets a mention, as does Maya Rudolph, Doja Cat, Rashida Jones, Japanese Breakfast, The Dessners, and there’s even a tribute to the recently-passed Stephen Sondheim. But even more so than the name drops, it’s the way the girls turn certain words into new versions that will rhyme with “Hanukkah” that really hearkens back to Sandler’s playful original.

“Sandler we love you,” they captioned their video, check out the update below:

And check out the original version of “The Chanukah Song” by Adam Sandler for context below:

By the way, Adam loved their version:

