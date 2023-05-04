Alex G Announces ‘Live From Union Transfer,’ A Vinyl-Only Live Album

Alex G unveiled one of his best albums yet last year with the introspective God Save The Animals. After profound singles, a moving NPR Tiny Desk performance, and vulnerable late-night television performances, he announced a highly anticipated co-headlining tour with Alvvays happening this summer.

Now, the 30-year-old musician is back with more. Today, he announced Live From Union Transfer, a vinyl-only live album from his performance at the Philadelphia venue. It features John Heywood on bass and vocals, Sam Acchione on guitar, keys, and vocals, Tom Kelly on drums, and Molly Germer on violin, keys, and vocals. It comes from his three-day sold-out run at Union Transfer from last November and is sure to build up anticipation for his forthcoming shows.

The 14-track record spans a short portion of his discography, mostly containing songs from the new record, as well as some from 2019’s House Of Sugar and 2014’s fan-favorited DSU.

Find the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Headroom Piano (Live)”

2. “S.D.O.S. (Live)”

3. “Runner (Live)”

4. “Hope (Live)”

5. “No Bitterness (Live)”

6. “After Ur Gone (Live)”

7. “Ain’t It Easy (Live)”

8. “Mission (Live)”

9. “Blessing (Live)”

10. “Early Morning Waiting (Live)”

11. “Cross the Sea (Live)”

12. “Gretel (Live)”

13. “Miracles (Live)”

14. “Forgive (Live)”

Live From Union Transfer is out 6/30 on Domino. Pre-order it here.