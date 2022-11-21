Alex G produced Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee track “Savage Good Boy.” Now, he’s on the receiving end of some internet savagery. Alex G wrapped his headlining North American tour at his hometown Philadelphia’s Union Transfer over the weekend and the indie rocker should be celebrated for back-to-back sold-out shows… should be.

Are you picturing Charlie Day’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia meme? Good. That’s me, untangling this internet hoax for you. Last November, there was a lice outbreak at a Waterparks concert in Chicago. Yesterday (November 20), one mischievous tweeter repurposed that real lice warning as a joke about a fake lice outbreak at Alex G’s weekend Philly shows.

//Lice

If you were at the Chicago show (10/31) we suggest getting checked for lice if you’ve had any sudden itchiness after the show. Best to look behind your ears and near the bottom of your neck. Stay safe! — Parx Tour Updates! (@parxtourupdates) November 11, 2021

tw lice //

If you were at the Philly Alex G shows (11/18-11/20) we suggest getting checked for lice if you’ve have any sudden itchiness after the shows. Best to looks behind your ears and near the bottom of your neck. Stay safe! — sara 🎧 (@morekissing) November 21, 2022

Union Transfer got in on it, tweeting, “don’t want everyone to go home and give their families lice at Thanksgiving!” The venue then had to clarify that it was in on the joke after confusion spread.

don’t want everyone to go home and give their families lice at thanksgiving ! — Union Transfer (@UnionTransfer) November 21, 2022

yes i know, sometimes i just want to have fun too :( — Union Transfer (@UnionTransfer) November 21, 2022

why was there a lice outbreak at an Alex G show? 😭😭😭 — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) November 21, 2022

This brings us back to Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner.

“Yesterday Alex G told me my band was like The Cheesecake Factory and theirs was like Olive Garden,” Zauner tweeted this afternoon (November 20). “But I think you’re more likely to get lice at a Cheesecake Factory soooooo…”

Yesterday Alex G told me my band was like The Cheesecake Factory and theirs was like Olive Garden. But I think you’re more likely to get lice at a Cheesecake Factory soooooo… — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) November 21, 2022

We really should have seen this sort of savagery coming from J-Brekkie after she recently (and playfully) warned she was “officially starting indie beef” with Arctic Monkeys. But even The Cheesecake Factory’s obnoxiously long menu couldn’t have accounted for this unhinged sequence.

Scroll below to catch up on the spiraling reactions. Alex G, meanwhile, has not acknowledged any of this.

I will always think of you as a California Pizza Kitchen — Chris (@CF_dotNET) November 21, 2022

i’m confused too?? i think he’s trying to say both of their bands are basic??? idrk tho — maeve (@mervmarvmuav) November 21, 2022

I'm trying to understand the meaning behind this stuff but so far I haven't been succesful. — Fábio Manic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@fabiomanic) November 21, 2022

The lice at Cheesecake Factory has made me feel more like family than Olive Garden ever will — Sister Mary Clarence from Sister Act (1992) (@ScottLammert) November 21, 2022

chilis would he selling themselves short — Lerpy (@KingHazyLady_) November 21, 2022

it wasn’t me I swear — frankfurter francesca etc. (@hibachiraccoon) November 21, 2022