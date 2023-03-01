One could easily argue that Alex G‘s God Save The Animals and Alvvays‘ Blue Rev were the two best indie records of 2022. So it sure is a treat that both of those beloved acts are pairing together to hit the road this summer.

Both have been reveling in the success of their sublime records, with Alvvays giving a wonderful performance of “Belinda Says” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Alex G taking the emotive “Miracles” to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Alex G also performed an NPR Tiny Desk in December of last year, playing songs from the new album as well as deep-cuts from fan-favorited old LPs to satisfy as many fans as possible.

Meanwhile, Alvvays also have an exciting opening slot for the one and only Maggie Rogers at the Hollywood Bowl in August in addition to this run.

Find the full tour dates below.

08/13 — Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA ^

08/23 — Brooklyn NY @ Prospect Park *

08/25 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center *

08/27 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Festival

08/28 — Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage *

08/30 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak *

08/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/01 — Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *

^ w/ Maggie Rogers

* co-headline date w/ Alex G

may the dad hats rain down!

onsale friday 10am local

presale tmrw 10am local

— Alvvays (@alvvaysband) February 28, 2023

