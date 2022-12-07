Alex G’s latest album, God Save The Animals, might very well be his best work to date. In fact, the 29-year old Philadelphia singer-songwriter — who rose to prominence in earnest after his extensive work with Frank Ocean in the mid 2010s — claimed a spot among Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2022. Now, he just visited the NPR’s offices in Washington DC to perform an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and the somber beauty of God Save The Animals (and more) was on full display.

Before addressing the room, Alex G and his band began playing the single “Runner.” Backed by a guitarist, bassist, drummer, and a violinist who also played the piano, he sang, “I like people who I can open up to, who don’t judge for what I say, but judge me for what I do.” He meekly introduced his band and cheekily told the intimate audience, “I don’t have a lot to say,” before chuckling and getting right back down to business. Alex G and the band then played a wonderful rendition of “Miracles.”

The set then took to some deeper cuts with “Gretel” off of his 2019 album, House Of Sugar, and then closing it off with “Snot” from 2015’s Beach Music. It was a humble performance that showcased Alex G’s quiet confidence and meaningful expressiveness.

Watch Alex G’s NPR Tony Desk Concert above.