This year, Alex G unveiled a mesmerizing score for We’re All Going To The World’s Greatest Fair and then put out possibly the best album of his entire career, God Save The Animals. He brought a track to late-night television and has been on a tour full of sold-out dates. He’s back today with a new cover of Michelle Branch’s “All You Wanted.”

His rendition, which was done live in a SiriusXMU Session, is haunting and beautiful. It sounds like his own song as his voice quivers against deep, eerie chords. It ends with him repeating the fragile line, “All you wanted was somebody who cares.”

Branch made headlines in September when news broke that she was arrested for hitting her husband and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney after he allegedly cheating on her. This was followed by a series of even more chaotic events: Branch filed for divorce, the domestic assault case against Branch was dismissed, and then she revealed in an interview that they were putting their divorce on hold in an attempt to save their marriage. Though this was stressful, many took it as an excuse to return to her music, which reckons with the complexity of love; maybe Alex Giannascoli can say the same.

Listen to the cover above.

Michelle Branch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.