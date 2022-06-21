Slowly but surely, Alex G has been working his way up in the music world. He earned plenty of critical acclaim early in his career and in recent years, that has translated to chart success, most notably with his latest album, 2019’s House Of Sugar; The album marked Alex’s first appearance on the Billboard Alternative Albums chart and his first top-5 LP on the Top Heatseekers chart.

Now, he’s looking to extend his reach even further with a new album: Today, Alex announced God Save The Animals, which is set for release on September 23. He also shared a video for the new single “Runner,” a pleasant, mid-tempo indie rocker.

Watch the “Runner” video above and find the God Save The Animals art and tracklist below, as well as Alex G’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “After All”

2. “Runner”

3. “Mission”

4. “S.D.O.S.”

5. “No Bitterness”

6. “Ain’t It Easy”

7. “Cross the Sea”

8. “Blessing”

9. “Early Morning Waiting”

10. “Immunity”

11. “Headroom Piano”

12. “Miracles”

13. “Forgive”

08/12 — Gothenberg, SE @ Way Out West

08/14 — Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

08/15 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

08/17 — Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/19 — Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/20 — Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/22 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny

08/23 — Edinburgh, SC @ The Liquid Room

10/06 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

10/07 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~

10/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ~

10/10 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~

10/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ~

10/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ~

10/16 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ~

10/17 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ~

10/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

10/22 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

10/23 — Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse ^

10/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

10/26 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

10/27 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips ^

10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

11/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/02 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/04 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre ^

11/05 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

11/06 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre ^

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/09 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/17 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

11/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

~ with Barrie

^ with Hatchie

# with Sadurn

God Save The Animals is out 9/23 via Domino. Pre-order it here.