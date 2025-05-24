Forget the Ticketmaster boycott many musicians orchestrated in the past, All-American Rejects have another plan. Instead of searching for a way to circumvent the company’s recent hiccups, the “Gives You Hell” band has decided to avoid major venues all together.

For All-American Rejects recent performances they decided to take it back to their indie roots. If you want to catch them live, you will need an invite to All-American Rejects next house party. While this avenue comes with a great deal of creative freedom and lowered overhead cost; the DIY-show route has its own unique challenges. During All-American Rejects recent performance they faced one common issue head-on—noise complaints.

An anonyous source called the local police to cut All-American Rejects’ show short. But, it turned out the officer responding to the call turned out to be an All-American Rejects fan and decided to let the show continue. Well, that’s what lead singer Tyson Ritter told Rolling Stone.

When discussing the moment, Ritter joked about the encounter.

“That saved our ass,” he said. “It was funny. I don’t think they even saw the bus. They just saw the crowd and my manager pulled me off stage and was like, “They’re going to arrest me.” And I go, “OK, OK, we’ll stop.”

He continued: “Our guitarist stayed onstage and he just goes, ‘Boo.’ The crowd went up in arms, and I walked back to the cop and I go, ‘Hey man, if you want these kids to get out of here in a nice peaceful order, just let us play one more song.’ And he goes, ‘I didn’t know it was you guys. Go play another song.’ That was a really cool moment.”

You won’t find a full schedule of All-American Rejects’ performance schedule. But over on Instagram, the band said their next pop-up is scheduled for the Indy 500, which takes place tomorrow, Sunday, May 25.