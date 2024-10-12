When We Were Young Festival 2024 lineup is down one major acts. Back in November 2023, the indie rock haven revealed several of the genre’s standout including My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Pierce The Veil (Collide With The Sky), A Day to Remember, and All-American Rejects would play one of their beloved albums in totality for the crowd except for Fall Out Boy.

The problem according to All-American Rejects’ frontman Tyson Ritter is they never agreed to play their self-titled project. But come next weekend (October 18-19), ticket holders shouldn’t expect to see All-American Rejects in Las Vegas, Nevada at all.

Yesterday (October 11), All-American Rejects announced on Instagram that they would no longer be performing at the When We Were Young 2024. Then they seemingly accused its organizers of sabotaging their highly anticipated set.

Read All-American Rejects’ full statement below.