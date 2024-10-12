When We Were Young Festival 2024 lineup is down one major acts. Back in November 2023, the indie rock haven revealed several of the genre’s standout including My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Pierce The Veil (Collide With The Sky), A Day to Remember, and All-American Rejects would play one of their beloved albums in totality for the crowd except for Fall Out Boy.
The problem according to All-American Rejects’ frontman Tyson Ritter is they never agreed to play their self-titled project. But come next weekend (October 18-19), ticket holders shouldn’t expect to see All-American Rejects in Las Vegas, Nevada at all.
Yesterday (October 11), All-American Rejects announced on Instagram that they would no longer be performing at the When We Were Young 2024. Then they seemingly accused its organizers of sabotaging their highly anticipated set.
Read All-American Rejects’ full statement below.
It is with deep sadness and disappointment that we have to announce that we will no longer be playing When We Were Young festival next weekend.
We have spent months tirelessly preparing a once in a lifetime show that we were so excited to bring to you. However, there has been a management change within the WWWY operation, and they are no longer able to accommodate us in the previously agreed upon line-up, which has made it impossible for us to continue.
We are especially devastated to not get to play for those of you who are traveling across the globe to witness the visual and sonic spectacle we have been brewing up in our cauldron. We’d like to apologize to our amazing crew who have been working around the clock to make magic happen.