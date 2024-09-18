Allison Russell is a fearless voice for social causes and music. Now, the “Stay Right Here” singer’s Grammy Award-winning vocals are heading to Broadway.

Today (September 12), Allison Russell revealed that this winter she will make her Broadway debut in Hadestown. On November 12, Allison will star in the production as Persephone. Over on Instagram, Allison penned a touching note about the career milestone.

“Impossible for me to fully convey how deeply meaningful, resonant, uplifting, full circle and THRILLING it is to be making my Broadway debut,” she wrote. “Starring in the role of Persephone (a Goddess and archetype I have explored in both poetry and song myself since childhood) in this generational masterpiece and my favorite musical.”

Currently, the role is held by Lana Gordon. Sadly, Yola is set to exit the production on October 20. But come November 12, Allison will join cast mates Stephanie Mills, Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco, and Phillip Boykin.

Read Allison Russell’s full statement below.

And now it can be told… I first heard Anaïs Mitchell sing “Why We Build The Wall” in 2008 at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA. She was opening the show at a concert series called “Sings Like Hell” (really) for my partner’s band JT & The Clouds. I was transfixed. When Anaïs told me later that night that she was working on a “folk opera” based on the myth of Orpheus & Eurydice all my hairs stood on end — I had a premonition that it would be become a piece that would outlive us all… It has been a keen and continuous joy to have a front row seat to the evolution of this great opus – from the 2010 album to Off Broadway to the Edmonton Theatre to the London Theatre and finally to Broadway and the Walter Kerr Theatre and the Herstoric Tony Awards sweep in 2019. Anaïs has been and is a lodestar artist, writer and friend to me since that night in 2008… Impossible for me to fully convey how deeply meaningful, resonant, uplifting, full circle and THRILLING it is to be making my Broadway debut, starring in the role of Persephone (a Goddess and archetype I have explored in both poetry and song myself since childhood) in this generational masterpiece and my favorite musical. I am proud to be joining the sisterhood of artists who’ve embodied Persephone, proud to be joining this extraordinary ensemble, proud to become a part of this living, growing legacy. This is a World I’ve dreamt of and one I get to live in now. I am excited and grateful beyond measure to be joining Hadestown! See you way down under the ground!

Allison Russell’s run as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway will begin on November 12. Find more information here.