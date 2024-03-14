Nashville’s biggest stars combined their powers to support Representative Gloria Johnson, who is pursuing the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate, with the newly released anthem “Tennessee Rise.” The social justice anthem was recorded by the Tennessee Freedom Singers with an impressive number of singers, as listed below:

Allison Russell

Amanda Shires

Beth Nielsen Chapman

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Brittney Spencer

Brooke Eden

Denitia

Devon Gilfillian

Elizabeth Cook

Emmylou Harris

Erin Rae

Fancy Hagood

Jaimee Harris

Julie Williams

Kam Franklin

Katie Pruitt

Kyshona Armstrong

Langhorne Slim

Lilly Winwood

Lucie Silvas

Maren Morris

Mary Gauthier

Meghan Linsey

Meghan McCormick

Mya Byrne

MORGXN

Paul McDonald

Phillip-Michael Scales

Ruby Amanfu

Sam Ashworth

Sara Van Buskirk

Shelly Colvin

Tre Burt And Wade Sapp

“‘Tennessee Rise’ is an anthem born out of resistance from the rise of extremist forces, the unwillingness to accept the rollback of protections for historically marginalized groups, and a determination to keep Tennessee a place of welcoming that so many have found solace in,” per a press release. “Inspired by the Tennessee Three and the wave of activism that followed this past year, ‘Tennessee Rise’ was formed from Grammy-winning artist Allison Russell’s deep love for the state — banding together some of Nashville’s best and brightest musicians for an essential fight for democracy.”

The statement continued, “The collaboration is a first of its kind in bringing such artists together to use music as a show of support for a political candidate in this state.”

For some context, Johnson and fellow Tennessee Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were dubbed the “Tennessee Three” after advocating for gun control on the House floor in March 2023, as per the Knoxville News Sentinel at the time. The protest came days after a fatal mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Johnson announced her 2024 Senate campaign last September.

According to an Instagram post from Russell, the song was recorded last December at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios.

Watch the “Tennessee Rise” video above, and check out posts about it below.

#TennesseeRise is a call to action for all in TN who care about protecting our freedoms & democracy. This movement is multi-faith, multi-ethnic, & multi-partisan. Our voices & votes are powerful — it’s time to make ourselves heard! Register! Vote! Rise! Watch the FULL video ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZfvXLkQzJH — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) March 13, 2024

