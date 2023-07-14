If Allison Russell has anything to say about it, disco music’s triumphant comeback is far from over. The Grammy-nominated singer’s upcoming The Returner album blends a multitude of sounds, including elements from the intoxicating dance sound. Her latest single, “Stay Right Here,” is a flashy tribute to the genre’s leading ladies.

Pulling in the instrumental assistance of her Rainbow Coalition ensemble and Sista Strings, Russell incorporated nods to the late Irene Cara’s 1980 smash “Fame” and Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 breakout hit “I Will Survive.” In the official video, directed by Seck, the high-spirited nature of the record shines through as Russell fearlessly dances in nature with the same vigor she has on stage.

As Russell sings, “Maybe if it hasn’t killed me yet / It’ll make me stronger in time / All that my body can never forget / Why do good things make me cry / Ooh they make me wanna fly on back / Through that hole in the sky,” you feel her yearning for freedom.

Russell shared the inspiration behind the track in a statement, saying, “[‘Stay Right Here’] is about resisting the siren songs of self-hatred, apathy & oblivion. It’s about fighting the nihilistic forces of bigotry, fear & fascism. Right here, right now. The good fight, good trouble, it’s a Freedom Song. It’s about leaning into the fierce survivor’s joy & the power of our worldwide rainbow coalition to reduce harm for all our children, our planet, and all those yet to come.”

Watch the video above.

The Returner is out 9/8 via Fantasy Records. Find more information here.