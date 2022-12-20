Jack Antonoff and his sister Rachel hosted their annual talent show event at NYU’s Skirball Center last night, with proceeds going to The Ally Coalition. As promised, Antonoff packed the place with talent indeed. The show featured performances from a range of artists, including comedian Mike Birbiglia, musicians Joy Oladokun, Andrew Dost, Claud, and so many more.

While Antonoff opened the music side of the talent show by playing “I Miss Those Days” with his band Bleachers, he had even more surprises in store. After fans had spotted both Matty Healy of The 1975 and Phoebe Bridgers roaming around New York, it was sure that they’d show up. And they did.

outside of the venue for the ally coalition talent show tonight :) https://t.co/Nf8Li5spbI — 🏁 (@concertleaks) December 19, 2022

The 1975 hopped up on stage to share three songs — “Be My Mistake,” “All I Need To Hear,” and a joint performance with Bleachers on “Wintering.” Antonoff produced the band’s most recent album.

Weyes Blood did a two-song mini set, with “Picture Me Better” and a cover of “O Holy Night.” There was also a partial Boygenius reunion, as Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus (and Christian Lee Hutson) played Bridgers’ scream-worthy 2020 hit, “I Know The End,” and a fan-favorite, “Graceland Too.”

The Antonoffs closed out the Ally Coalition talent show by bringing back Bridgers, Dacus, Weyes Blood, Healy, and Phish’s Trey Anastasio for a tight-knit cover of Nico’s “These Days.” The girls took the forefront around the mic as the three guitar bros provided the instrumental.

Watch the full finale cover of “These Days” above. Continue scrolling for some fan reactions.

Phoebe, Lucy, Weyes Blood, and Jack Antonoff on stage together at the Ally Coalition Talent Show! pic.twitter.com/9hhxsiWZGi — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) December 20, 2022

I don't have any words to describe the @allycoalition talent show yet, so for now please enjoy these photos instead pic.twitter.com/DyI6dXdhtE — Maayan 🍅 (@AgentMaayan) December 20, 2022

Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call

(an unreleased Bleachers song played tonight at the AC Talent Show!!) — lovebleachers🍅 (@lovebleachers) December 20, 2022