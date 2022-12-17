Phoebe Bridgers has made an annual tradition of releasing covers of songs for the holidays that benefit various charities. This year, Bridgers dropped a version of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine” and the proceeds went to Los Angeles’ LGBT Center.

In previous years, she collaborated with Jackson Browne for 2018’s take on McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song.” The following year, she worked with Fiona Apple and The National’s Matt Berninger on Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night.”

Bridgers, who recently wrapped a two-night run in London playing Sally in a live performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas, spoke to NME about why she’ll continue to release the yearly covers. The reason has a bit of a surprising backstory.

“I like f*cked up holiday songs,” Bridgers told the publication. “I always have. I remember being so inspired when I went to Nashville and saw where Elvis had done his Christmas album and, because he’s a crazy person, he had to make it feel like Christmas in July.”

“It’s also a cool thing to do for charity every year, and it’s fun. I like tradition,” she added.

She has also dropped solo covers of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” and Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” in the six years that she’s kept the tradition.

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of “So Much Wine” above.