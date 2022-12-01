The 1975 shows have been nothing short of surprises — from raw meat to making out with fans to bringing out Phoebe Bridgers. On Tuesday (November 29), the band played San Francisco and made the audience roar by having the one and only Jack Antonoff come onstage.

The famous singer and producer joined the Being Funny In A Foreign Language group to perform an acoustic medley of Bleachers songs. It took place at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium after the band played through their new LP. On Twitter, a fan shared a video and wrote, “Jack Antonoff just casually walked on stage to play ‘Rollercoaster’ during The 1975 show in SF.” That’s pretty much how it appears. While The 1975 were backstage hitting the bathroom quick or having a little snack, Antonoff dove into Bleachers deep-cut such as “All My Heroes” and “Rollercoaster.”

Jack Antonoff just casually walked on stage to play “Rollercoaster” during The 1975 show in SF. pic.twitter.com/5fdk6NMVhv — pete mar (@petemar) November 30, 2022

Antonoff produced The 1975’s new album. About the producer, frontman Matty Healy said, “He’s so good. What he does is identifies what an artist is really good at or where the truth is coming from. And it’s a bit like, if you think of like a great comedian, the language of, like, sense of humor, they can sense where the humor is in the situation. Jack’s like… he’s like me, you know what I mean? He’s like a culture vulture, he’s full of references. He knows his sh*t, man. He understands what artists need at any given moment.”