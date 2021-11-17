Two years since the release of Pretty Buff charted a new path for Baltimore hardcore-turned-folk-punk rockers Angel Du$t, they’re officially back with a new collection of songs that show how they are able to find the middle ground between their past and future. Yak: A Collection Of Truck Songs is twelve tracks that show Angel Du$t’s full spectrum of strengths, from introspective acoustic tracks to driving power pop numbers. While it seems on the surface that they’ve left their hardcore past behind them, there are sometimes explosions of aggression on this record that remind us just where Angel Du$t came from.
To celebrate the new album, frontman Justice Tripp sat down to talk Key & Peele, Turnstile, and Los Angeles in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Spin kick acoustic guitar.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
There used to be a popular google search of “Justice Tripp gay?” I hope people are still googling that in 2050 still.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?
Los Angeles. Sorry to every other city, I fuck with you too.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Lou Reed because he can’t sing either, but yes he can and you love it.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
:(
What album do you know every word to?
ODB’s Return to the 36 Chambers. Except the n words. I don’t know those.
What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?
What is the best outfit for performing and why?
Barbecue-stained white t shirt, because a heart don’t forget something like that.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?
Jake Krantz. If you are reading this Jake please use me in one of your viral hilarious videos.
What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?
Straight up it’s “Garden Grove” by Sublime. It’s polarizing and I have to weed out the weak.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
“Baltimore to Asheville”
What album makes for the perfect gift?
Iggy Pop – Lust for Life. Everyone should own a copy.
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
We actually withdrew, but we almost stayed in a garage with a pit bull that lived in the wall.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
First tat was on my 17th birthday. Skull knife. My mom signed for it because I got good grades that time.
What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?
Turnstile.
What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
Have sex.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
“Tell that little crazy man to chill the fuck out.”
What’s the last show you went to?
Section H8, Alpha and Omega, Dead City. Legendary under the bridge – bonfire – swat team – apocalyptic – scary show.
What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?
Key and Peele. I am down.
What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?
I would order wing stop and throw it in the air fryer for a few; Then pretend I made them myself.
