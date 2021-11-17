Two years since the release of Pretty Buff charted a new path for Baltimore hardcore-turned-folk-punk rockers Angel Du$t, they’re officially back with a new collection of songs that show how they are able to find the middle ground between their past and future. Yak: A Collection Of Truck Songs is twelve tracks that show Angel Du$t’s full spectrum of strengths, from introspective acoustic tracks to driving power pop numbers. While it seems on the surface that they’ve left their hardcore past behind them, there are sometimes explosions of aggression on this record that remind us just where Angel Du$t came from.

To celebrate the new album, frontman Justice Tripp sat down to talk Key & Peele, Turnstile, and Los Angeles in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Spin kick acoustic guitar.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

There used to be a popular google search of “Justice Tripp gay?” I hope people are still googling that in 2050 still.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Los Angeles. Sorry to every other city, I fuck with you too.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Lou Reed because he can’t sing either, but yes he can and you love it.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

:(

What album do you know every word to?

ODB’s Return to the 36 Chambers. Except the n words. I don’t know those.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Turnstile.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Barbecue-stained white t shirt, because a heart don’t forget something like that.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Jake Krantz. If you are reading this Jake please use me in one of your viral hilarious videos.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Straight up it’s “Garden Grove” by Sublime. It’s polarizing and I have to weed out the weak.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Baltimore to Asheville”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Iggy Pop – Lust for Life. Everyone should own a copy.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We actually withdrew, but we almost stayed in a garage with a pit bull that lived in the wall.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?