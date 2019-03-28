Angela Owens

If you’ve read a story about Angel Du$t in 2019, it’s probably discussed the band’s massive sonic overhaul and resistance to genre classification. After a handful of records chock full of pummeling hardcore riffs anchored by striking melodies, the band opted to strip back the aggressiveness of the music and focus on the latter melodies for their latest effort Pretty Buff.

A typical band that’s known for slam dancing and stage dives often doesn’t even try to head down the road of alienating their fan base, understandably so. Some fans from the punk world — probably the same ones that criticized Against Me!’s transition out of the underground scene into the mainstream — quickly turned up their nose at the thought of a hardcore band going “acoustic.”

But Angel Du$t isn’t a typical band, and they somehow managed to pull it off, drawing the old school fans back in while also opening themselves up to new audiences and opportunities. It’s easy to see the appeal for fans of all sides of the musical spectrum: Spanning thirteen tracks, Pretty Buff gives space for an undeniable cathartic singalong anthem “Bang My Drum” to exist alongside a song like “On My Way,” which features the band going all-in on what I like to call an “acoustic breakdown.” All told, Pretty Buff documents a band taking a massive step out of their comfort zone and into completely uncharted territory, with extremely impressive results.

After a month on the road supporting emo-rapper Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, which opened up the world of Angel Du$t to yet another demographic of awestruck fans, we caught up with frontman Justice Tripp over the phone to discuss the band’s new album, dogs, and — perhaps most importantly — Detective Pikachu.

To start off, I was hoping that we could do something kind of easy… what are four words that you would use to describe Angel Du$t on previous records?

I guess fast, melodic, sexy for sure, and phat.

Did you say phat?

Phat, yeah.

With a “ph” or an “f”?

“Ph,” always.

And what are four words that you would use to describe Angel Du$t today?

Can “less fast” be one word?

Sure.

Alright, less fast counts as one word… Melodic, sexy, phat.

Perfect. What sent you down the road toward the sonic shift that is immediately evident on Pretty Buff?

There’s been a lot of steps in the past that have been headed in this direction. A lot of the instruments and most of the new concepts that appear on this record definitely appear on old records, but there’s a difference in emphasis now where it’s more acoustic. [It was] a really conscious decision for sure to make music that we like and that separates us from our peers a little bit.