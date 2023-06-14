Last month, ANOHNI announced her new album with ANOHNI And The Johnsons, titled My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross. She also shared the lead single “It Must Change.” Now she’s back with a new song, “Sliver of Ice.”

“A friend of mine expressed to me in the final months of his life that the simplest sensations had begun to feel almost rapturous; a carer had placed a shard of ice on his tongue one day and it was such a sweet and unbelievable feeling that it caused him to weep with gratitude,” ANOHNI said about the track. “He was a hardcore kind of guy and these moments were transforming the way he was seeing things. I wrote ‘Sliver of Ice,’ remembering those words of his.”

The song is dreamy and free-flowing as she waxes poetic: “Now that I’m almost gone / The sliver of ice on my tongue / In the day’s night / It tastes so good, it felt so right / For the first time in my life,” she sings. It’s sprawling, immersed in an eerie, melancholy atmosphere.

Listen to “Sliver of Ice” above.

My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross is out 7/7 via Secretly Canadian/Rough Trade. Find more information here.