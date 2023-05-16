ANOHNI officially announced her next album with ANOHNI And The Johnsons, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, with a brand new lead single, “It Must Change.” The song centers around her hopes for the world’s future, with a video that stars the British social activist Munroe Bergdorf.

“Munroe Bergdorf has done so much service for British society. She always impresses me with her articulate grace. Munroe’s dignity and ethical courage are a guiding light,” she said in a statement about the decision.

The themes of change, loss, and other aspects of ANOHNI’s life run throughout the rest of the album.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On. That was a really important touchstone in my mind,” she shared. “Some of these songs respond to global and environmental concerns first voiced in popular music over 50 years ago.”

“I can sing of an awareness that makes others feel less alone, people for whom the frank articulation of these frightening times is not a source of discomfort but a cause for identification and relief,” ANOHNI added. “I want the work to be useful, to help others move with dignity and resilience through these conversations we are now facing.”

Check out the video for “It Must Change” above. Below, find the album’s cover art and tracklist.

1. “It Must Change”

2. “Go Ahead”

3. “Sliver Of Ice”

4. “Can’t”

5. “Scapegoat”

6. “It’s My Fault”

7. “Rest”

8. “There Wasn’t Enough”

9. “Why Am I Alive Now?”

10. “You Be Free”

My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross is out 7/7 via Secretly Canadian/Rough Trade. Find more information here.