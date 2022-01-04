Jeopardy! has a long history of airing music-related clues during their segments. While no one can compare to the times Alex Trebek would impersonate musicians like Lil Jon, Jeopardy! is still keeping up with their pop culture clues. On Monday night’s episode of the long-running game show, producers had the memeified band Nickelback as an answer, but one contestant confused them with fellow Canadian rockers Arcade Fire in an indie music doomsday scenario.

One category of the episode was Billboard‘s 200 albums chart in 2021. Some of the clues included, “In 2021, his Certified Lover Boy was certified a No. 1 album” (“Who is Drake?”), “This rapper lived up to his name ‘The Creator’ of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost'” (“Who is Tyler The Creator?”), “She got a license to drive to No. 1 with Sour” (“Who is Olivia Rodrigo?”), and “This R&B w.o.m.a.n. was far from the Back Of My Mind & close to the top of the chart” (“Who is HER?”).

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider breezed through the first four clues, but all three contestants were nearly stumped when it came to a clue about a particular Canadian rock band. The clue read, “‘The Best Of’ this Canadian band, ‘Volume 1’ included ‘Rockstar,’ ‘How You Remind Me,’ & 17 other songs.” Contestant Kate thought the correct band was Arcade Fire, as they’re one of the more prominent Canadian indie rock bands. But it turns out that contestant Harsh was right on the money when he said, “Who is Nickelback?”

The Jeopardy! clue brings up a lot more questions, namely: There’s a Best Of Nickelback album? The answer is yes. Best Of Nickelback Volume 1 was released in 2013. Not only did it include the songs “Rockstar” and “How You Remind Me,” but it opened with their 2005 track “Photograph.” Arcade Fire, on the other hand, does not have a Best Of album despite having more Grammy Awards than Nickelback (one, whereas Nickelback has zero).

Watch a clip of the Jeopardy! episode above.