We could all use a little break right now, and Arcade Fire apparently agrees. That’s why the band teamed up with the popular guided meditation and sleep app Headspace to record a 45-minute-long song titled “Memories Of The Age Of Anxiety” aimed to help listeners find some peace of mind.

Arcade Fire shared a snippet of “Memories Of The Age Of Anxiety” on social media, saying it was made in partnership with John Legend and Headspace and has “meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired.”

While the track isn’t available on streaming services, Arcade Fire has recently teased some details about their plans for new music. Back in November, the band debuted the righteous anthem “Generation A” in a live performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which was intended to be a “hopeful message to the youths.”

“Generation A” is just the first song Arcade Fire had coming. Last year, vocalist Will Butler revealed that the band had been well into recording their next album when the pandemic put their plans on halt:

“Regine and I have been writing for the last couple of years, and the band was a few months into recording new material when COVID-19 hit…We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ’s sake – ha ha ). Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose.”

Listen to a snippet of their meditative song above and get the Headspace app here.