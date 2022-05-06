Arcade Fire has one of the week’s defining releases with We, their new album that’s out now. While fresh tunes would have been enough good news, the band offers more today, as they’ve announced a run of 2022 tour dates for the latter half of the year.

The trek starts with a European tour between late August and early October, bringing them to Ireland, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Poland. Feist will support on these shows.

After a few weeks off, the band will then start a North American tour, which runs between late October and early December. They’ll perform in Washington DC, New Jersey, Brooklyn, Boston, Connecticut, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Toronto. Beck is set to open those concerts with an acoustic set.

Check out the tour dates below.

08/30 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

09/02 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *

09/03 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena *

09/05 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *

09/08 — London, UK @ The O2 *

09/11 — Lille, FR @ Zenith*

09/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *

09/14 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena *

09/15 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *

09/17 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum *

09/18 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *

09/21 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center *

09/22 — Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

09/23 — Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

09/25 — Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena *

09/26 — Nantes, FR @ Zenith de Nantes *

09/28 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

09/29 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

10/01 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar *

10/28 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

11/01 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ^

11/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

11/08 — Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall ^

11/10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

11/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

11/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum ^

11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

11/22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

11/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

11/27 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

12/01 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

* with Feist

^ with Beck (acoustic)