Next month, Saturday Night Live viewers will be treated to a live performance from Arcade Fire. The timing is good since the “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” band is about to drop a new album, Pink Elephant. Today (April 25), the band shared the title track. Similarly to the track’s production, the “Pink Elephant” lyrics paint a story of emotional restriction.

“Take your mind off me a little while / In the darkest place I saw you smile / And the way it all changed / Makes me wanna cry, but / Take your mind off me, yeah,” sings Win Butler.

While the song may be new to some supporters, Arcade Fire premiered “Pink Elephant” during their performance at Willie Nelson’s 2025 Luck Festival.

As NME notes, Butler discussed the mechanics of making the record on Arcade Fire’s Circle Of Trust app.

“When you feel like you’re making a record, sometimes a song contains the universe, that you know other songs – even if they haven’t shown up yet – are gonna show up,” she said. “Cause they’re related to the universe of that song.”

He continued, “It’s like, if you’re in a desert, and you find a well. It’s the only well in that part of the desert. And you see one animal walk up – you know other animals are nearby, ’cause everyone’s coming to the same well. If you find that one exotic creature, other songs are gonna come to hang out in the same place.”

Listen to “Pink Elephant” above.

Pink Elephant is out 5/9 via Columbia. Find more information here.