Things are turbulent for Arcade Fire right now, even beyond Will Butler’s recent departure from the band. A few days ago, Win Butler addressed multiple sexual misconduct allegations made against him, saying in part, “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior.” The band has opted to carry on with their scheduled tour dates, but at least some high-profile Canadian radio stations are opting to not give the group a platform at the moment.

As Stereogum notes, the program director of Toronto’s Indie88 said the station made “a quick decision over the weekend to pull the band’s music” but has “not yet had a fulsome internal conversation about the permanence of this decision.” A CBC representative also noted they will “pause” playing the band’s songs on CBC Music FM and Sirius XM CBC Radio 3 “until we learn more about the situation.”

Feist, who is opening for Arcade Fire on tour at the moment, is taking some action of her own. Arcade Fire and Feist performed in Dublin, Ireland last night (August 30) and as Pitchfork reports, a sign at her merch booth indicated that proceeds from merch sales will go to Women’s Aid Dublin.