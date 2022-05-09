A few days ago, Arcade Fire followed 2017’s Everything Now with We, making it their first new album in nearly five years. After dropping the album, they went ahead and performed some of it as musical guests on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

One of the tunes they brought to the show was “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” for which they’ve released a new video today. The clip predominantly features those things that, thanks to Family Guy, have come to be known as “wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tubemen.”

As for the song itself, Will Butler previously said of it, “There’s nothing saccharine about unconditional love in a world that is coming apart at the seams. WE need each other, in all of our imperfection. ‘Lookout Kid’ is a reminder, a lullaby for the end times, sung to my son, but for everyone… Trust your heart, trust your mind, trust your body, trust your soul. Sh*t is going to get worse before it gets better, but it always gets better, and no one’s perfect. Let me say it again. No one’s perfect.”

Watch the “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” video above.

We is out now via Columbia. Get it here.