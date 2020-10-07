Just like a number of other festivals have done this year, Austin City Limits was forced to cancel the 2020 installment of their festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. Opting for a cancellation rather than a postponement, which some festivals have chosen to do, Austin City Limits went ahead and announced the 2021 dates for their festival, hoping for a safe return from October 1 to 3 and October 8 to 11 next year. Despite the move to 2021, Austin City Limits isn’t allowing 2020 to end without an event. Ensuring the year sees a festival of sorts, Austin City Limits announced they will hold a 2020 festival headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Radiohead that looks back at past Austin City Limits performances.

The #aclfest 2020 schedule is out now! Watch for free starting Friday at 7pm. Don't forget you can listen Friday-Sunday on 97.1 FM #aclradio! We’ll share backstage exclusives + we’ll talk some of our favorite memories from fests past. Details on #aclfest: https://t.co/9DEWDrlBij pic.twitter.com/RJetC8ufJi — Austin City Limits Radio (@ACL_RADIO) October 6, 2020

Taking place from October 9 to 11, Austin City Limits has teamed up with YouTube to hold the event this upcoming weekend. Fans of the festival will be able to relieve memorable moments from past years of the festival. Viewers can expect to see Willie Nelson, St. Vincent, Spoon, LCD Soundsystem, My Morning Jacket, The xx, Zhu, Gary Clark Jr., Sylvan Esso, Alabama Shakes, Juanes, Phoenix, Phish, and more during the Austin City Limits festival weekend. The festival is also partnering with Austin Parks Foundation, All Together ATX, Equal Justice Initiative, and When We All Vote for the 2020 event.

You can view the 2020 Austin City Limits festival lineup above.