Billie Eilish and Finneas had the tremendous honor of writing and performing the theme song for No Time To Die, the upcoming film in the James Bond series, which is older than both artists combined. The sibling pair has gotten some chances to perform it, and they did so again last night when they swung by The Tonight Show last night. The black-and-white video was pre-shot and sees Eilish and Finneas performing the tender song in a grand, Bond-ian, and dramatically lit room.

They also sat down with Jimmy Fallon for an interview, during which Eilish discussed the advice she got from Alicia Keys after her recent slew of Grammy wins. Doing what was honestly a rock-solid Keys impression, Eilish said, “She called me and she was like, ‘I just wanted to say: ‘Don’t be embarrassed for being dope.””

Elsewhere during the conversation, as a callback to the time earlier this year Finneas revealed some production trivia about “Bad Guy” to Fallon, the host had Finneas create a beat based on some samples he sent to him in advance. He pitched down some of Fallon’s vocal samples, added drums and other elements, and in just a minute or two, Finneas had himself a pretty fun beat.

Watch clips from Eilish and Finneas’ appearance on The Tonight Show above.