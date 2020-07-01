In the wake of the pandemic, nearly every summer festival has been canceled. Now, Austin City Limits is the latest event to follow suit. Austin City Limits organizers announced Wednesday that they will be canceling their 2020 festival and instead focusing their energy on the possibility of next year’s festival.

Austin City Limits was originally scheduled to take place the first week and second weekend in October in Austin’s Zilker Park. Instead, the festival announced they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2021 and encouraged fans to hold onto their tickets. Next year’s Austin City Limits will now take place from October 1 to 3 and October 8 to 11.

In a statement posted to social media, festival organizers explained their decision to cancel the event: “Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer take place in 2020. We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.”

The festival also encouraged those who live in Austin to support and take advantage of their local parks: “ACL Fest has always been rooted in tradition, our common love of live music, and our community. This including supporting Austin Parks Foundation for the past 15 years to improve parks and green spaces across the city. Take this time to maintain your personal health and wellness by visiting austinparks.org to learn how you can safely enjoy and support parks in our area, and please continue to follow the advice of local officials, look out for each other, and stay safe.”

Read ACL’s full statement below.