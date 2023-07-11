Since his split from his ex-fiancé Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun has leaned on the support of his fans to get through the devastating time. After taking a few months to reflect on the relationship’s end, he’s turned his lingering heartbreak into a new song, namely “Strangers.”

Although Mod shared a note about his break from Lavigne already, consider the song’s lyrics his official statement regarding the relationship. He leaves no rock unturned as he addresses the troubles he and Lavigne faced and the signs of its demise that he ignored. In the third verse, he detailed how their romance was instant but their ending was even more sudden.

“I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV, then I met you through a friend / Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again / Just a couple weeks, and I’m already moving in / Lying to each other while we’re lying in your bed / Guess it really did go up in flames in the end,” sings Mod.

Later in the track, Mod suggests that Lavigne stepped out on him with her rumored new boyfriend Tyga while they were still together: “Our first fight / I saw your true colors, your bad side / Pictures on the internet you can’t hide / Soon as I go out of state, I’m out of mind.”

Before closing out the track, Mod makes mention of his past song “Flames,” in which Lavigne is featured, singing, “Guess it really did go up in flames in the end.”

