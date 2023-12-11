How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 Mad Cool Festival? Mad Cool Festival shared ticket prices on its official website, as seen below: “Santander Presales and [Mad Cool Member] Presales

General: €195 [$209.54] + distribution costs

VIP: €427 [$458.83] + distribution costs General sale

General: €210 [$225.66] + distribution costs

VIP: €482 [$517.94] + distribution costs.” When Will Tickets For Mad Cool Festival 2024 Come Out? Mad Cool confirmed that Santander customers and Mad Cool members will enjoy separate presales, each scheduled to run from Tuesday, December 12 until the general sale begins on Friday, December 15. Information about the Santander presale can be found here, and all remaining ticket information is available here.

What Is The 2024 Mad Cool Lineup? The full lineup was posted by Mad Cool on Instagram, as seen below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.