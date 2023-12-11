Madrid, Spain will be the place to be from Wednesday, July 10 to Saturday, July 13, 2024, as Mad Cool Festival confirmed its 2024 lineup this morning, December 11.
Dua Lipa, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Janelle Monáe will headline the first day. July 11 will be headlined by Pearl Jam and Motxila 21. July 12’s headlining slate boasts Sum 41, Jessie Ware, Black Pumas, and Tom Morello, and July 13 will wrap things up with Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne.
Below is everything else you need to know.
How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 Mad Cool Festival?
Mad Cool Festival shared ticket prices on its official website, as seen below:
“Santander Presales and [Mad Cool Member] Presales
General: €195 [$209.54] + distribution costs
VIP: €427 [$458.83] + distribution costs
General sale
General: €210 [$225.66] + distribution costs
VIP: €482 [$517.94] + distribution costs.”
When Will Tickets For Mad Cool Festival 2024 Come Out?
Mad Cool confirmed that Santander customers and Mad Cool members will enjoy separate presales, each scheduled to run from Tuesday, December 12 until the general sale begins on Friday, December 15. Information about the Santander presale can be found here, and all remaining ticket information is available here.
What Is The 2024 Mad Cool Lineup?
The full lineup was posted by Mad Cool on Instagram, as seen below.
