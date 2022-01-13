Avril Lavigne Love Sux
DTA Records/Elektra Records
Avril Lavigne Announces Her New Album ‘Love Sux,’ Which Features Mark Hoppus, Machine Gun Kelly, And More

In 2019, Avril Lavigne dropped Head Above Water, which was her first album in over five years. She’s not waiting that long between releases this time, as today, she announced that Love Sux, her seventh album, is set for release on February 25.

She also shared the tracklist, and it features Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus, Machine Gun Kelly, and Blackbear. While not given a feature credit on any of the songs, Travis Barker is also involved, as he’s a producer on the album and he played drums on “Bite Me.” Furthermore, the album will be released on Barker’s DTA Records label and Elektra Records.

Included on the project is Lavigne’s late-2021 single “Bite Me,” as well as the Blackbear collab “I Love It When You Hate Me,” which Lavigne will be sharing tomorrow.

Find the Love Sux art and tracklist below.

Avril Lavigne Love Sux
DTA Records/Elektra Records

1. “Cannonball”
2. “Bois Lie” Feat. Machine Gun Kelly
3. “Bite Me”
4. “I Love It When You Hate Me” Feat. Blackbear
5. “Love Sux”
6. “Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending”
7. “Avalanche”
8. “Déjà Vu”
9. “F.U”
10. “All I Wanted” Feat. Mark Hoppus
11. “Dare To Love Me”
12. “Break Of A Heartache”

Love Sux is out 2/25 via DTA Records/Elektra Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

