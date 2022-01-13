Indie

Mark Hoppus Explained A Funny Blink-182 Lyric After Fans Were Celebrating It

Considering everything Mark Hoppus has been through lately, it’s a blessing that the storied Blink-182 bassist still has his sense of humor. Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, and shared updates with his fans throughout the grueling process of chemotherapy, and thankfully, a cancer-free diagnosis in September. He’s since performed his first concert since the cancer-free diagnosis, and remains a great force for good on the internet.

Speaking of that last part, when a fan shared a Blink-182 musing on Twitter this week, Hoppus got involved. “Did you know the word commiserating before blink 182 yes or no,” wrote fan Ashley Hamilton who runs the Celebrity Memoir Book Club podcast. Her tweet went incredibly viral with Blink fans, who thought her point about that pretty hefty vocab word for a pop-punk song was hilarious, What was even more hilarious, though, was Hoppus weighing in on the exact reason why Blink songwriter Tom Delonge chose the verb in the first place.

“Tom already had “watching, waiting” and needed another five syllables,” Mark wrote, quoting Ashley’s tweet on the matter. Of course it was that simple. Then again, in certain live renditions of the song Tom has swapped in, uh, a different verb in place of “commiserating.”

Artistic license is important, right? I’ve included the original music video above, in case you haven’t seen it for a while, it’s definitely worth a rewatch.

