Avril Lavigne Refuses To Be F*cked With On Her New Track, ‘Bite Me’

With the resurgence of Y2K culture and early aughts pop-punk over the past few years, it’s only fitting that Avril Lavigne is stepping back into the spotlight. After officially signing to Travis Barker’s DTA Records, Lavigne is back and unf*ckwithable on “Bite Me,” her first new single since 2019.

“Bite Me” is a reminder of what Lavigne does best. The upbeat harmonies and hallow electric guitars mixed are mixed with the singer’s kiss-off attitude and she sings lyrics like, “Hey you / You should’ve known better than to f*ck with someone like me.” The energetic track brings her classic pop-punk sound into the new decade while drumming up excitement for what she has in store next.

In a statement alongside the release of “Bite Me,” Lavigne shared how excited she is to join Barker’s DTA label:

“I’ve always admired Travis and his work. The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album ‘The Best Damn Thing’ and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today. We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label, DTA felt like the perfect home for me and my new music. Travis understands my vision as a musician, my creative process as an artist, and my goals at this stage of my career. I am excited to be dropping ‘Bite Me.’ It’s an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”

Watch Lavigne’s “Bite Me” video above.

