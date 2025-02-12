Miracles happen every day. Today (February 11), indie rock and punk fans are the latest recipients of a musical marvel thanks to the expansion of Warped Tour 2025’s lineup stop in Washington, DC.

Over on Instagram, Avril Lavigne shocked her followers to reveal she’s hitting the Warped Tour stage. In the announcement clip (viewable here), Avril enjoyed a few sweet treats as she sprinkled in the news.

“That’s right, let’s celebrate,” she said after confirming her forthcoming sets. “See you soon, D.C.”

The “My Happy Ending” singer joins the likes of 3OH!3, 408, Carpool, Oxymorrons, Of Mice & Men on the Washington, DC roster. Across June 14 and 15, tickets holders will gather on the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds.

Back in December 2024, Avril Lavigne announced the extension of her Greatest Hits Tour with a slew of new 2025 dates. So, fans of Avril Lavigne already expected to see her on the road. Still, Avril Lavigne’s upcoming Warped Tour appearance is sure to bring forth a different energy given the weigh of the set.

Tickets for the Washington, DC stop of the 2025 Warped Tour are completely sold out according to the event’s website. However, there is a waitlist for last minute ticket opportunities. Find more information here.