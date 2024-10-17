Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman recently said the famed pop-punk festival is coming back in 2025. The context of that confirmation, though, was sort of off-the-cuff, but now there’s more official news: It was formally announced today (October 17) that Warped Tour is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year with a three-city tour.

The three lucky cities are Washington DC, Long Beach, and Orlando, each of which will host their own two-day festivals. The DC event is going down at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus on June 14 and 15, Long Beach will host at Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront on July 26 and 27, and the tour will wrap at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 60.

At each event, between 70 and 100 bands will perform. Lineups haven’t been announced yet, but a press release notes, “The 2025 edition will honor the tour’s iconic history while shining a spotlight on the next generation of artists, with full lineup details to be announced at a later date.”

In a statement, Lyman says, “People are craving connection, live music, and the raw, unfiltered experience that Warped has always offered. We’ve seen how music continues to unite and inspire, and this return isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s about giving a new generation the chance to feel that same sense of belonging and freedom that Warped has always championed. Insomniac is a company I’ve always admired, so when the opportunity to collaborate arose, I couldn’t say no. I thought, why the hell not? Let’s dive in and make this happen!”

Tickets will be available starting with a pre-sale on October 24 at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET, via the Warped Tour website. Tickets will be sold at the all-inclusive price of $149.98.