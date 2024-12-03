This year, Avril Lavigne surprised fans with a nostalgic tour that focused solely on her punk rock classics. Unfortunately, the “I’m With You” singer’s love life temporary overshadowed the joyous announcement. Now with that romantic quarrel seemingly behind her, she announced the second run of her Greatest Hit Tour slated for 2025.

Today (December 2), Avril took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the dates for the series of show across North America. “Round two let’s fking gooooo,” she wrote. “When I launched the ‘Greatest Hits’ tour last year, I was so blown away by all your loveeeeee. You guys sold it out and I wasn’t ready for it to be over.”

Simple Plan, We the Kings, and Fefe Dobson will return as the tour’s special guests. Avril Lavigne 2025 Greatest Hits Tour is scheduled to kick off in May 2025. Presale for the tour will start on Friday, December 6 at 10 am Eastern. Find more information here.

Continue below to view the full tour schedule and poster.