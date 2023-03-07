Bartees Strange has had quite a journey. He became a breakout indie star in 2020 with his critically acclaimed debut Live Forever and then scored even more attention with the release of his powerful 2022 LP Farm To Table. Last month, he proved he’s still got it by sharing two new songs, “Tisched Off” and “Keekee’in.” Now he’s back with more.

Today, the “Heavy Heart” performer unveiled “Daily News,” a track that was previously only available on the Farm To Table vinyl. Strange’s poignant voice is the centerpiece of the song from the get-go, singing with a special vulnerability. The soaring guitars create an immersive whirlwind of sound. It’s entrancing, and it only becomes more powerful as it goes on. It ends with stunning instrumentation that keeps building into a massive crescendo.

It’s going to be a good year for Strange. In the fall, he’ll be opening for The National on their tour for their forthcoming record First Two Pages Of Frankenstein. Last year, he even joined them on stage to help with the performance of “Mistaken For Strangers.” It was an important moment considering his 2020 EP Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy had five covers of songs by The National.

Listen to “Daily News” above.