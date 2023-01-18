The National announced their anticipated new album, First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, today. The band also had some other surprises in store, including a brand new tour across North America and Europe this year. For those who are looking to get a head start of familiarizing themselves with the opening acts, you’ve come to the right spot.

Soccer Mommy, The Beths, and Bartees Strange will be opening for The National’s upcoming 2023 tour that starts this spring. The Beths will appear alongside the band for a handful of East Coast dates, while Bartees Strange will appear in Europe. (Soccer Mommy is joining for a number of shows across both continents.)

As for The National’s Madison Square Garden concert, they will be joined by Patti Smith and her band for a special performance. Tickets go on sale on January 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available here.

Continue scrolling for The National’s complete list of 2023 tour dates.

05/20 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

05/24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

05/28 — Napa, CA @ Bottlerock Festival

05/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/02 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

06/03 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

06/04 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

06/05 — Burnaby, BC, Canada @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

08/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ~

08/03 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl ~

08/07 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ~

08/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ~

08/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ~

08/11 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ~

08/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ~

08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

08/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (with very special guest Patti Smith and her band)

09/21 — Dublin, IRE @ 3 Arena *

09/23 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

09/24 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena *

09/26 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *

09/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

09/30 — Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

10/01 — Munich, DE @ Zenith ^

10/04 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^

10/05 — Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena ^

10/06 — Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno ^

* with Soccer Mommy

~ with The Beths

^ with Bartees Strange

First Two Pages Of Frankenstein is out 4/28 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.